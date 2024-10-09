Somalia: Madobe Plans Snap Election in Kismayo Amidst Tensions With Central Government

9 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — In a move that may further complicate Somalia's electoral landscape, Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe has announced plans to hold a snap election in Kismayo, the capital of the Lower Jubba region.

This decision comes shortly after Madobe abruptly left a meeting of the National Consultative Council (NCC) in Mogadishu, signaling escalating political tensions with the central government.

The proposed snap election is seen as a direct challenge to the central government's plan to implement a unified one-person, one-vote system by 2026, aiming to streamline Somalia's electoral process across its regions. Madobe's initiative is perceived as an attempt to maintain local control over the electoral process in Jubaland, potentially undermining the federal government's broader electoral reforms.

Political observers note that Madobe's decision could deepen the rift between Jubaland and the federal administration, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The central government has been pushing for a nationwide electoral framework that would replace the current indirect election system with a more democratic one-voter-one-vote system.

The sudden exit of Madobe from the NCC meeting, which was intended to foster dialogue and cooperation on electoral reforms, has raised concerns about the stability of Somalia's political environment. Critics argue that such unilateral actions could lead to fragmented governance and potentially spark unrest, given Somalia's history of regional autonomy struggles and the influence of non-state actors like Al-Shabaab.

The federal government has yet to officially respond to Madobe's announcement, but sources indicate that this development could lead to diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute or might escalate into a more formal confrontation over the sovereignty of electoral processes within Somalia's federal system.

As Somalia continues to navigate its path towards more inclusive governance, the actions of regional leaders like Madobe highlight the challenges in achieving unified national elections. The international community, particularly those involved in Somalia's stabilization efforts, will be watching closely to see how this latest political maneuver affects the country's fragile peace process and the broader fight against extremism.

