Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon 2025 in Morocco - Everything You Need to Know

The countdown to the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially begun as the North African nation of Morocco prepares to host the continent's premier football tournament for the second time in its history.

With the qualifiers set to start on Wednesday, here's a comprehensive guide to what fans can expect from the 35th edition of this iconic competition.

A Return to Morocco

Morocco last hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1988, a tournament that saw just eight teams compete, with Cameroon emerging victorious after a hard-fought final against Nigeria.

Fast forward to 2025, and the tournament has expanded significantly, with 24 teams set to compete, highlighting the growth and development of African football over the past three decades.

Morocco was confirmed as the host nation on September 27, 2023, a decision that has been met with widespread enthusiasm.

The Atlas Lions, who automatically qualify as the host nation, are eager to showcase their country's readiness to host a competition of this magnitude, especially after their historic performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Stadiums and Host Cities

While the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has yet to officially announce the venues, several iconic stadiums are expected to play a central role in the tournament. These include:

Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca: A likely centerpiece of the tournament, this historic venue hosted the 1988 AFCON final and is expected to be a major venue once again.

A likely centerpiece of the tournament, this historic venue hosted the 1988 AFCON final and is expected to be a major venue once again. Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat: Another key venue, currently undergoing expansion to increase its capacity.

Another key venue, currently undergoing expansion to increase its capacity. Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier: Set to host some of the tournament's biggest matches, with an expanded capacity to accommodate more fans.

Set to host some of the tournament's biggest matches, with an expanded capacity to accommodate more fans. Adrar Stadium, Agadir: Known for its stunning location and modern facilities, also being expanded ahead of the tournament.

Known for its stunning location and modern facilities, also being expanded ahead of the tournament. Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh: A popular venue with fans and likely to see significant action during the tournament.

A popular venue with fans and likely to see significant action during the tournament. Fez Stadium, Fez: A more traditional setting that will add to the diverse experiences offered to fans.

Qualifiers and Teams

While Morocco is the only team currently assured of a place in the tournament as the host nation, the remaining 23 spots will be decided through a rigorous qualifying process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The qualifiers, which kick off in September 2024, will see 48 nations divided into 12 groups, with the top two teams from each group securing their place in Morocco.

The qualification process promises intense competition, with teams like reigning champions Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Algeria all vying for a spot.

Key Dates

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2025, and will culminate with the final on January 18, 2026.

These dates are crucial for fans and teams alike as they prepare for the most prestigious football tournament on the African continent.

Morocco's Growing Football Reputation

Morocco's selection as the host for AFCON 2025 is no surprise given the country's recent track record in successfully hosting major international football events.

From the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023, Morocco has consistently demonstrated its capacity to organize and deliver world-class football tournaments.

This track record, combined with the country's passionate football culture and state-of-the-art infrastructure, sets the stage for what could be one of the most memorable editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Looking Ahead

As the road to Morocco 2025 begins, anticipation is high not just for the tournament itself but for what it symbolizes--a celebration of African football and a showcase of Morocco's commitment to the sport. With world-class facilities, a football-mad population, and recent experience in hosting major tournaments, Morocco is poised to deliver an AFCON that will set new benchmarks for the competition.