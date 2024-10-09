Namibia: Mootseng Appointed Acting Chief Executive of Commerce and Industry Chamber

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), this week announced the appointment of Helena Mootseng as acting Chief Executive effective 08 October.

This comes as the NCCI commences with the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive following the conclusion of Charity Mwiya's five-year tenure on 30 September.

Mootseng, who is currently on secondment from her role as Namibia Diamond Trading Company Corporate Affairs Executive since 2013, brings extensive experience and expertise to this position.

"We are confident that her leadership will effectively guide the NCCI through this transitional period while continuing to meet the needs of our members and the wider business community," the Chamber stated.