Namibia: Omaheke Community Gardens for Improved Nourishment of Learners

Old Mutual Namibia last week officially launched the Omaheke Gardens projects to address hunger among learners in Gobabis.

The project will establish gardens at key locations to provide fresh produce for students and their families, and uplift the community by creating sustainable gardens.

According to Old Mutual, the gardens will be set up at Gobabis Combined School, Epako Pre-School Development Centre, Val en Opstaan Kindergarten, Epako Clinic - Malnutrition Soup Kitchen, United Childcare Association, and Light of the Children School.

Community involvement will be a crucial part of the project as residents will participate in planting and harvesting, helping to create a sense of ownership and teach important skills in agriculture and nutrition.

During the launch Old Mutual's Ndangi Katoma, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "The Omaheke Gardens project is not just about planting seeds, it's about planting hope. By working together, we can provide our children with the nourishment they need to thrive in their education and in life."

"These gardens will serve as vital resources for learners and their families, offering fresh produce that will help combat hunger and promote healthier lifestyles. What excites me most about this project is the emphasis on community involvement. From planning to harvesting, we are engaging learners, educators, and community members every step of the way," he said.

Old Mutual further called on the Namibian community to get involved through volunteering, sharing resources or spreading the word as each contribution is valuable.

Ndangi Katoma (front centre), the Old Mutual Namibia Managing Director of Retail Mass Foundation, between the Governor of Omaheke Pijoo Nganate (on the left) and Gobabis Mayor Melba Tjozongoro (on the right) as well as Marelise Serfontein from Good Food Namibia and the beneficiaries of the Omaheke Gardens project.