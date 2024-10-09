Namibia: Aesthetics Centre Celebrates Namibia's First-Ever Hair Transplant

The Aesthetics Centre Olympia Performed Namibia's First — The Aesthetics Centre Olympia performed Namibia's first-ever hair transplant on 26 September, marking a groundbreaking milestone in local healthcare.

The Centre which is part of the Emoneko Group stated that a skilled team of Namibian medical professionals, including Dr Natasha Esterhuizen, Dr La-Toya Mwoombola-Hamutenya and aesthetician Esmarie Smit, were extensively trained by world-renowned hair transplant surgeon, Dr Pradip Atodaria from Surat, India.

The medical team that performed Namibia's first hair transplant.

"This groundbreaking achievement highlights Namibia's commitment to providing cutting-edge medical treatments locally, reducing the need for patients to seek costly and time-consuming treatment abroad," the centre stated.

The team received specialised training in the advanced Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique, which is a minimally invasive method of hair restoration involving the precise extraction and implantation of individual hair follicles, yielding natural-looking results with minimal scarring. "The success of this procedure was made possible by the collective expertise of the local team, supported by registered nurses, Jacobina Nampala and Armas Shifotoka, who were training as assistant technicians."

The Centre said Dr. Atodaria's 27 years of experience in hair transplant surgery and his in-depth knowledge of restoration played a pivotal role in equipping the Namibian team with the latest techniques to address common causes of hair loss, such as androgenic alopecia and traction alopecia.

"The successful first surgery involved the transplantation of 1200 hair grafts, representing a significant step forward in offering solutions for hair loss right here in Namibia. Further transplants followed in the following days, with up to 3000 grafts being performed on a patient over 3 consecutive days," they said.

According to the Centre, the introduction of hair transplant services to Namibia not only empowers local professionals but also offers new hope to Namibians suffering from hair loss and hair loss which tend to affect self-esteem and emotional well-being. "This service provides a much-needed solution for patients seeking effective treatments without the need to travel abroad."

Opthalmologist and owner of the medical facility at Olympia Eye Laser Centre, Dr. Jonathan Joffe said their goal is to ensure that Namibians have access to world-class medical procedures at home. "By training local professionals, we are also building long-term capacity for high-quality care and paving the way for Namibia to become a hub for medical tourism," he added.

A satisfied team and an elated patient.