Zimbabwe: Tragic End to Infidelity Dispute

A Goromonzi man who punched his wife on the ear leading to her death has been arrested by the police.

The police arrested Parence Chishiri (30) on a charge of murder after he punched Shorai Kundishora (29) at Chishiri Village, said national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

In Nkayi, police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Mdudusi Sibanda (34) was found dead with a deep cut on the head on Saturday near Sarah South Mine, Famona, Inyathi.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Filabusi on allegations of fatally stabbing his friend following an argument over US$3.

Comm Nyathi said police in Filabusi arrested Trymore Mangena (21) on a charge of murder after Nkulumo Sibanda (47) died at Siyaphambili Village on October 3, 2024 after being stabbed with a Columbian knife on the chest following an altercation over US$3."

Police in Coleen Bawn are investigating a case of murder which occurred on October 3, 2024 at Forest H 60 Mine in which Mlamuleli Mangena died.

The suspects, only identified as Trinity, Benito and Mashelly and three other unknown suspects, struck Mlamuleli Mangena with an unknown sharp object on the head after an argument over a girlfriend. The suspects also attacked Tinashe Chirenje (30) with a machete and an axe.