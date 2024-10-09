Namibia/Zimbabwe: Namibia Shuts Warriors Fans Out

Eddie Chikamhi — Warrior fans were yesterday left baffled after the decision by Namibia to have the 2025 AFCON qualifying match against Zimbabwe behind closed doors on Thursday at Orlando Stadium, in South Africa.

Some of the fans had already made travel arrangements for the first leg before it was announced that Namibia had requested the match be played in an empty stadium.

Both Namibia and Zimbabwe will be using Orlando Stadium for the back-to-back duels with the Brave Warriors technically the home team on Thursday before reversing the roles for the return leg next Monday.

No official explanation was given by the Namibia Football Association but it is understood they cited lack of resources to coordinate stadium security and other overheads related to the hosting of big crowds.

But the Namibians, who remain the only team without a point in Group J, could have been anxious about the prospects of Zimbabwean supporters providing the 12th man for both games.

A statement from ZIFA said the Namibians have since made the request for all fans not to make their way to Orlando Stadium on Thursday. But the gates will be open at the same venue next Monday when Zimbabwe will be the home team.

"Please note our away match between Namibia and Zimbabwe scheduled for Thursday will be played behind closed doors. No fans will be allowed for both teams.

"However, our home match scheduled for Monday will be open to all fans," said the statement from ZIFA.

Both teams have been forced to play on alternative venues since they do not have CAF-approved stadiums to host international matches in their respective countries.

Warriors coach Michael Nees said it was unfortunate the supporters will not be allowed into the stadium but was confident the Warriors would adapt.

He said the Warriors played the opening match of the campaign against Kenya in Uganda in almost empty stadium and had told them to expect more of such situations until the home stadiums have been homologated.

"We expected that and we had a similar situation in Uganda and we anticipated a little bit of Covid atmosphere. We already mentioned that when we were in Uganda that some games will be like that.

"So, the players are aware of that but of course every player, even the Namibian ones, would love to play in front of a crowd and to be a little bit energized by people who are watching and appreciating their football skills.

"We take it as it is. We have another game on Monday and I am sure there will be some spectators allowed. Of course, football is entertainment and it's also for fans. It's a bit unfortunate, yes, but it's their decision. It's nothing to do with us," said Nees.

The Warriors had their first training session yesterday although some of the key members had not arrived by yesterday. Nees is expecting all the players in camp by end of day.

But forwards Tino Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa will not be part of the squad to face Namibia due to injuries.

France-based Kadewere, who missed the first two matches of the campaign against Kenya and Cameroon last month, is out with a calf injury.

ZIFA also reaffirmed the Zimpapers Sports Hub story that Chirewa, who is on loan to Derby County in England, has a thigh injury and will not be coming for the two matches.

Defender Munashe Garananga of FC Copenhagen is also doubtful because of an ankle injury. But ZIFA have ex-tended the call to Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo to beef up the strikeforce.

Nees believes the injuries were a blow to his team and lamented that Kadewere was not able to join the squad for the second time.

"Sure Tino plays on a very high level and it's now the second time. It's very unfortunate, he really wanted to come. I had a lot of communication with him," said Nees.

"Chirewa, after that story that I don't want to talk about, there was no problem with him anymore. Sure he wanted to come and prove a point. But that's how it is in football.

"Injures are part of the game and we need to assemble a squad that is equally good and the players that here deserve trust and confidence from all of us," said Nees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS:

Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City).