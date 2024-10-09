Zimbabwe: ZNA Dismisses Robbery Reports

Columbus Mabika — The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has dismissed as false, messages circulating on social media claiming that number plates from one of its vehicles were affixed to the vehicle used in last week's US$4 million armed robbery at an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo.

In a statement, ZNA Director Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the falsehoods were aimed at causing despondency and hampering investigations.

"The Zimbabwe National Army would like to alert the public on some false WhatsApp chats purporting that number plates from a ZNA vehicle were used in the Bulawayo Ecobank armed robbery.

"The chats are fake and based on falsehoods. The WhatsApp groups which are posting and circulating such malicious information must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," said Col Makotore.

Police have since confirmed that around US$4 million was stolen.

The white Ford Ranger vehicle used in the country's biggest cash heist had the number plates AGP 2333.

Videos circulating on social media show six masked men loading cash boxes into the truck at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street before speeding off.

Police have appealed to the public for any tips that might lead to the arrest of the robbers.