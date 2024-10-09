Zimbabwe: Construction Sector Embraces Modern Approaches

Talent Chimutambgi — Zimbabwe is pushing ahead with innovative approaches in construction and infrastructure to tackle the evolving development landscape and meet global standards, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told a construction conference in Russia last week.

The Minister is leading a delegation in the construction sector to cross-pollinate ideas and tap into technological advances in Russia with the IV Constructions Championships Conference and the XI International Construction Forum Exhibition, one of the largest engineering and construction gatherings in Russia, being held simultaneously.

He is highlighting Zimbabwe's move towards a development paradigm that will drive sustainable economic growth with the dual platform designed to facilitate collaboration between governments and the industrial and civil construction sectors.

Minister Garwe highlighted that Zimbabwe is harnessing new technologies in the construction sector to propel infrastructure transformation.

He met the deputy Governor of Sverdlovak Region at the House of Government, Kozlov Vasilii and the Deputy Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations of the region, Liudmila Berg to exchange notes about collaborations on the economic front.

He also participated in the first session of the International Conference of Technical Regulation in Construction.

"Zimbabwe is entering a new era of ambitious construction and infrastructural projects aligned with global sustainability goals. These projects will transform the physical landscape and drive economic growth, social development and environmental sustainability," said Minister Garwe.

He outlined a number of completed projects and the ones which were underway ranging from infrastructure development to social amenities.

The country had transformed to investors' delight through the policy of "Zimbabwe is Open for Business".

"We have major projects that we have been working on like the upgrading of our road network to meet the global standards, the upgrading and construction of our Parliament buildings, and we have been developing a city which will house all Government departments," said Minister Garwe.

"In light of this, there are opportunities for everybody, and for investors to invest in the infrastructure development in this new city.

"We are talking of Government buildings, housing, residential accommodation as well as commercial buildings. We are talking of global road networks and many other infrastructure, especially digital infrastructure," said Minister Garwe.

He highlighted that mining was a key area for investment, adding that Zimbabwe was rich in mineral resources.

"Zimbabwe houses almost all mineral resources found in the world from platinum, gold, copper, among many other minerals found in Zimbabwe.

"We are inviting those who are interested in development to come and invest in mining in Zimbabwe. We are open for business," he said.

The Minister implored the delegates to ignore statements from some sections of media in the globe bent on discrediting Zimbabwe on the international platform.

He said Russia and Zimbabwe shared the same story as both countries faced demonisation on the global stage.

"We urge you not to pay particular attention to what is happening in the media in other parts of the world which demonises Zimbabwe, in the same manner, the Russian Federation is being demonised," he said.