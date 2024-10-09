Zimbabwe: Chief Nechombo Cheers Up Senior Citizens

Victor Maphosa — It was all joy at the Chief Nechombo Cultural Centre in Makaha, Mudzi district, when hundreds of elderly people received gifts during the LC Nechombo Old People's Day commemorations held at the weekend.

About 600 elderly people under Chief Nechombo, born Langton Chikukwa, received food hampers and blankets.

The elderly people gathered at the cultural centre and after receiving their gifts, they were treated to lunch by the traditional leader before heading back to their homes. The beneficiaries ranged between 70 years and 109 years.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Amos Kambanje, (87) said: "We are gathered here with joy in our hearts, knowing that there is someone who has us, the elderly, at heart.

"This is something that we do not take lightly. As you can see, all the people here are smiling and we don't have enough words to thank Chief Nechombo and everyone who has made us smile.

"We definitely need this kind of care and assistance in our old age. Some people think that as one grows old, they are not worthy to be loved. Some even associate the old with evil spirits and witchcraft. That is not the case at all. We are just old people who need care and love."

Mr Kambanje urged youths to be upright and not waste themselves by engaging in immoral activities. Eating healthy foods and desisting from drug and substance abuse was also critical to ensuring a long life, he advised youths. "Above all, listen to the advice from your elders and be obedient".

Before handing over the gifts, Chief Nechombo said their old people's day programme started eight years ago to honour the elderly in society.

"Even the Bible is clear on the importance of taking care of our parents. It says there are blessings in that.

"When we started this programme eight years ago, we only gave assistance to 100 beneficiaries. The following year, we increased the number to 200 and now eight years later, we are giving assistance to 600 people.

"The oldest is 109-years-old. I want to thank the Nechombo family, Government and our partners for the assistance which made this event a success," he said.

The elderly were important to society, said Chief Nechombo, as they were fountains of wisdom and knowledge.

"They guide us in many aspects of life and we should keep on loving and taking care of them. We learn a lot from them."

He challenged youths to always learn from the elderly, particularly on issues concerning cultural values.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi, commended the initiative by Chief Nechombo.

"I want to applaud what Chief Nechombo is doing for our senior citizens in this area. My wish is that this gesture shown by Chief Nechombo, be emulated by all of us. This issue of remembering and taking care of the elderly brings blessings," she said.

The event was also attended by Government officials and traditional leaders from Mashonaland East.