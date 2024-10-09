Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Happy to Be Back

Bruce Chikuni — Bustling Polokwane City striker Douglas Mapfumo is relishing the opportunity of once again featuring for Zimbabwe in the familiar surroundings of South African stadiums.

Mapfumo was yesterday recalled to the Warriors fold after initially having been inexplicably omitted from the squad that was announced last week for the back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations meetings against Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

The first clash between the Brave Warriors and the Warriors is on Thursday, with the Namibians being at home first.

Zimbabwe will have the hosting rights next Monday.

Although he has always taken pride in representing his country, Mapfumo told Zimpapers Sports that playing in an environment where he plies his trade gives him extra motivation.

And with the Warriors already without two other forwards -- Tinotenda Kadewere and Tawanda Chirewa -- through injuries, the spotlight has fallen on Mapfumo to lead the line for Michael Nees' men.

According to ZIFA, calf muscle injury has sidelined France-based striker Kadewere, leaving Nees to turn to Prince Dube, Terrence Dzvukamanja, and Mapfumo for his central striking options.

The 24-year-old Mapfumo made his debut on June 11, when the Warriors suffered a 1-3 loss to South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

On that day, he formed an impressive partnership with Derby County midfielder Tawanda Chirewa, who will also miss the upcoming fixtures due to a thigh injury.

Mapfumo's robust approach has made him a favourite of Nees, providing the likes of Khama Billiat and Chirewa with the freedom to create opportunities for the Warrior's attack.

Defender Munashe Garananga, who excelled in Zimbabwe's goalless draw against Cameroon in the second Group J assignment in Kampala, Uganda last month, is also a huge doubt for the Namibia clash.

Garananga's absence would be a significant blow, considering his impressive performance against the Indomitable Lions.

Nees should however, have enough cover as the Warriors seek to grab their first win in Group J.

The Warriors, however, will have to wait until next Monday to enjoy the support of the Zimbabwean fans in Johannesburg.

This is because the Namibia Football Association yesterday informed their ZIFA counterparts of their decision to play the encounter behind closed doors.

The official line emanating from Windhoek is that the NFA does not have the money to hire stadium security and have resolved to make do without fans instead.

Many people believe that the NFA sought to limit the Warriors support base given the huge presence of Zimbabweans in South Africa.

Although Nees will not be able to call on Kadewere and Chirewa, the German will be happy to welcome from injury skipper Marvelous Nakamba and left-back Devine Lunga who missed the two games against Kenya and Cameroon. Nees also has the likes of Teenage Hadebe, Marshall Munetsi, Gerald Takwara, Daniel Msendami, Washington Arubi, Walter Musona, Billiat, Lunga, Mapfumo, and Dzvukamanja who boast of experience playing in the South African Premiership.

Mapfumo, a Legends Academy graduate, acknowledges Namibia's quality, highlighting their players based in South Africa as the men to watch.

"It's always good to be part of this talented group of players.

"I learn a lot from senior players like Billiat, Marshall Munetsi, and Marvellous Nakamba," Mapfumo said.

"We're hoping to make our nation proud by beating our opponents, who have many players based in South Africa. This shows their level of quality, and we can't afford to take them lightly. "We strongly believe in our coach and know it's just a matter of time before we register our first win," Mapfumo.

Munetsi has been the stand-in captain in the lengthy absence of Nakamba who last featured for the Warriors last year in November. The former Orlando Pirates' midfielder has been in prolific form netting three times in seven fixtures for Stade Reims in France.