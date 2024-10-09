Zimbabwe: Zim Aligns Vision 2030 With SDGs

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe has made significant strides towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the Government aligning global development agenda targets with its national vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

SDGs are global developmental goals and United Nations member states have committed to their implementation from 2015 to 2030.

In his foreword to the Voluntary National Review (VNR) presented before the United Nations, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the Second Republic's commitment to achieving SDGs while also aligning them with Agenda 2063, the African Union's long-term development framework.

The VNR tracks the progress that Zimbabwe has made in the implementation of SDGs.

"The main objective of this VNR is to share experiences, successes, challenges and lessons learned with a view to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The review also served to provide evidence and data-driven decision-making on the implementation of SDGs," said President Mnangagwa.

He highlighted that the synchronisation of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 into Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 ensures cohesive implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting by his Government.

"The VNR celebrates notable achievements in food and nutrition security, agricultural transformation, healthcare, education and training, gender equality, disability and youth inclusion, renewable energy adoption, and economic growth. These milestones exemplify Zimbabwe's dedication to equitable development and resilience-building amid global challenges," said President Mnangagwa.

Despite the country's success across sectors, climate-induced shocks, pandemics, global conflicts, and restrictions in the global financial architecture have negatively impacted SDG implementation, the President noted. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to stakeholders who have supported Zimbabwe in addressing these challenges.

"Going forward, my Government will continue to take stock of progress made in implementing the SDGs as we strive for a better Zimbabwe for all, leaving no one and no place behind," said President Mnangagwa.

Looking ahead, the President assured the nation that his Government would continue to track progress toward achieving the SDGs, with a focus on creating a better Zimbabwe for all and ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

While Zimbabwe has embraced all 17 SDGs, the Government is prioritising the implementation of 11 goals, which encompass the broader scope of all targets.

The country has set itself a target of achieving Goal 2: Zero hunger, Goal 3: Good health and well-being, Goal 4: Accessible, quality, and inclusive education, Goal 5: Gender equality, Goal 6: Water and Sanitation.

Other goals that the country is aiming to achieve are Goal 7: Affordable and clean energy, Goal 8: Economic growth and decent jobs, Goal 9: Industrialisation, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Institutions, Goal 17: Partnerships.

The VNR executive summary acknowledged the importance of stakeholder involvement in the successful implementation of SDGs.

"The VNR celebrates notable achievements in food and nutrition security, agricultural transformation, healthcare, education and training, gender equality, disability, and youth inclusion, renewable energy adoption, and economic growth. These milestones underscore Zimbabwe's commitment to equitable development and resilience-building amidst global challenges," the document noted.

"Efforts to bolster inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, coupled with investments in road construction, technology access, and industrial activities, reflect Zimbabwe's dedication to propelling inclusive economic growth."

The review also praised the country's progress in addressing inequalities through community-driven development and transport infrastructure projects, highlighting its commitment to reducing disparities and empowering marginalised groups.

In the face of environmental concerns and climate change, Zimbabwe has demonstrated resilience by prioritising biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation.

One of the key achievements noted was in social protection, where 66 percent of vulnerable citizens received Government support in 2023, a two percent increase from the previous year. Maternal mortality rates also improved, dropping from 614 per 100 000 in 2014 to 363 per 100 000.

On education, the Heritage-based curriculum continued to ensure holistic development, with a 90,98 percent completion rate at the primary school level and 65,95 percent at the lower secondary school level.

In terms of gender equality, women's participation in leadership and decision-making stood at 31 percent in the National Assembly, 32,5 percent in senior public sector management, 38,8 percent in the Senate, and 42 percent in local government.

Access to electricity also showed improvement, with 62 percent of the population now connected to power. Additionally, 140 Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects were licensed to feed renewable energy into the national grid, underscoring the country's shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

The 2024 VNR concluded by reaffirming Zimbabwe's commitment to achieving SDGs through inclusivity, collaboration, and innovative approaches.

"By leveraging partnerships and embracing innovative solutions, Zimbabwe aims to build a resilient, equitable, and prosperous future for all its citizens, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of SDGs," the report read.

The document concluded that Zimbabwe's 2024 VNR exemplifies an unwavering commitment to sustainable development, rooted in inclusivity, collaboration, and proactive measures to address emerging challenges.