Zimbabwe: Moyo, Mlalazi Shine At Nigerian Gospel Awards

Tafadzwa Zimoyo — Zimbabwean music was put on the map last weekend in Nigeria when two gospel giants Dorcas Moyo and Everton Mlalazi scooped prestigious awards.

Mlalazi bagged three awards at the just-ended Nigeria's Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards (Clima).

He walked away with Africa Best Male Artiste, and Africa Gospel Music Viewers Choice Award, while his wife and manager, Pretty was voted Best Manager in Africa.

Both musicians were elated by the news.

Everton Mlalazi

Mlalazi beat GUC, Chris Morgan, Onos Ariyo, and Preye Odede, all from Nigeria, and Ghanaian MOG.

"I can say this is God, being recognised amongst the giants in Africa is something else. It shows our music is going beyond and now we are aiming for international platforms and awards," he said.

Commenting on the Clima nomination process, he said; "What these guys do is they pick you for nomination as they look on your performances in your country. People then go and vote. I want to thank all fans, especially Zimbabweans in particular for voting in their numbers."

He hopes to take Zimbabwean music to the world.

"My music is authentic, truly Zimbabwean and I want the rest of the world to experience it."

"For my music and the voting, I would say, this means a lot to me. I want to thank my fans for their support. I was invited to perform as well at the event, and I was surprised by the fans singing along," he said.

Nigerian singer Progress Effiong took to social media to congratulate Mlalazi.

"I live and love his songs on YouTube. His performance at the awards was amazing and he is one of my favourite artistes," he said.

Moyo emerged as Africa's Best Female Artiste.

She shrugged off competition from Nigerians Mercy Chinwo, Yadah, Kenyan Janet Otleno, South African Winnie Mashaba, and Deborah Lukalu to land the award.

Moyo said the mere nomination and win is testimony that the Zimbabwean arts industry is on a growth trajectory.

"Being recognised by an organisation that operates in the most populous country in Africa shows that as Zimbabweans, we are maturing to compete at any level.

"This is a clarion call for every Zimbabwean in the arts sector to take their work seriously because someone, somewhere is watching. This is an award I accept with super excitement and sheer humility."

Moyo said there are many female gospel artistes she adores.

"I have never dreamt of being pitted against any female gospel artiste, in any competition. God has made the impossible happen. Work is cut out for me and it is time to stick the shoulder to the wheel. I can say that a bigger audience is surely now zooming into Dorcas Moyo and I can only prove my worth by being consistent." She highlighted that the local gospel industry was definitely on the compass, although at times it is marred by inconsistencies.

"Talent is awash, but certainly the rewards might be otherwise as you find some talented artistes deserting the sector in a bid to make ends meet."

"Regionally you will find that the industry is taken as full-time employment and corporate endorsements are easy to come by.

"I implore the corporate world to embrace the gospel sector and unearth its potential," said Moyo.

"I will be working on several videos for my already released songs, and possibly drop one single just to ensure we end the year on a high note. We will then work on dropping our 2025 album in the first term of the year."

The premier awards are held as a celebration and recognition of African artistes.

This year's edition ran under the theme, "The Rebirth" for 2024, symbolising a new era, emphasising CLIMA Africa's core values -- celebration, recognition, appreciation, and fostering unity among Christian talents and impact makers across Africa.