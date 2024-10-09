Zimbabwe: Club Embarks On Commercialisation Drive

Ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland have taken their audacious bid to become a profession-al outfit by embarking on a massive commercialisation drive, which will also see the club setting new trends for domestic football.

Just days after hitting another first, when becoming the only football club in the country to acquire an ambulance which will be on service during their matches, Scottland yesterday announced plans to go commercial.

Serious football clubs across the globe have gone commercial and in line with the FIFA Club Licensing requirements and Scottland do not want to be found wanting in that aspect.

Scottland are currently engaged in a riveting NRSL title chase with MWOS that has captured the imagination with their fixtures drawing huge interest beyond just the Northern Region Division One environs. But as they keep the heat on MWOS in the final six games of the season, club president Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya has unveiled plans for a massive commercialisation, which will eventually result in the football institution being self-sustainable.

Sakupwanya, a football-crazy parliamentarian, also revealed that the club ambulance would also be available for use by the people of Mabvuku-Tafara, whom he represents in the House of Assembly.

"We have acquired a state-of-the art ambulance which will be used by our players first and foremost. But on the occasions that it is not in use at matches, the ambulance will be available to attend to emergencies that may befall the people of Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also have a new team bus that is to be shipped from Brazil," Sakupwanya said.

Sakupwanya has been assisting domestic football, beyond just his club.

He emphasised that the commercialisation drive would be anchored on improving the livelihood of players whom he is giving priority.

"For us as Scottland we believe commercialisation is the way to go as it enhances the club's mission to become a self-sustaining entity.

"The are a number of ways through which we are looking at undertaking this commercial drive including ensuring that our players have decent accommodation which gives them peace of mind, and modern training facilities where their skills can be better honed.

"More importantly it is the health of the athletes which in our case is the players that we give priority to and the availability of this ambulance is one such big step which the club has taken in that regard.

"Of course, everyone working for the club matters including our supporters but we are saying the players come before everyone else because they are the people for whom we converge at the stadiums to watch as they entertain us." Although he was not yet at liberty to go into finer details of the commercial ventures they are looking at, Sakupwanya hinted at more corporate partnerships and sponsorship deals that enhance Scottland's operating environment.

The club is also looking at increasing spectator interests and luring more fans to their matches.

And to underline their Premiership ambitions, Scottland last month engaged British expatriate Ahmed Abdulla as technical advisor to coach Genesis Mangombe.

In appointing Abdulla, they also became the first NRSL to hire a European coach in pursuit of Premiership promotion.