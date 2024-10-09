Zimbabwe: Green Economy - How to Leave No One, No Place Behind

Cliff Chiduku — The transition to greener economies has become a global imperative as climate change increasingly threatens ecosystems and economies.

With Africa particularly vulnerable to climate disruptions, the continent faces an urgent need to shift from carbon-intensive industries to more sustainable alternatives.

Zimbabwe, like many other countries, is working on implementing these changes while ensuring equitable opportunities for everyone, especially those in sectors traditionally reliant on fossil fuels and carbon-intensive industries.

It is one of the regions affected by climate change.

Extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and heat waves are threatening agricultural production, water availability and food and nutrition security.

Frequent droughts have severely impacted food production, leading to food insecurity and economic strain. Successive reports by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee have shown that poor rainfall has negatively affected food production.

The Second Republic has chipped in to make sure no one dies of hunger.

The country has done a lot more in terms of carbon sinking through the various afforestation and reforestation programmes, conservation agriculture (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) and emitting less on its growth trajectory towards Vision 2030.

The implementation of renewable energy projects and use of more efficient low emission technologies in thermal power plants reflects Government's commitment towards reduction in emissions.

Zimbabwe has also pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, from the current levels, by 2050.

For this transition to be sustainable, it must not only meet environmental targets, but also consider the social and economic impacts, ensuring a just and fair process for everyone.

Mining, another crucial sector of Zimbabwe's economy, is carbon-intensive. Coal mining in Hwange, for example, provides employment to thousands but also contributes to the country's carbon emissions.

With the global shift towards reducing carbon footprints, industries such as mining and energy production are under scrutiny to either adapt to greener methods or face obsolescence.

However, this shift presents both risks and opportunities, especially when viewed from the perspective of livelihoods and inclusion.

The idea of a "just transition" has over the years gained momentum in conversations about moving to greener economies.

A just transition refers to the process of shifting to an environmentally sustainable economy in a way that is fair and inclusive to everyone, especially communities affected.

It recognises that while certain industries must evolve or decline for environmental reasons, communities that depend on these industries should not be left behind.

In Zimbabwe, where a large portion of the population depends on agriculture, mining and manufacturing, the risk of job losses in these carbon-intensive sectors is significant.

Those in mining for instance, may face unemployment or reduced incomes if their industries scale down or collapsed. This should not be the case if authorities take deliberate steps to retrain and provide alternative employment pathways.

Zimbabwe's mining sector is a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to a greener economy. Mining accounts for a significant share of the country's Gross Domestic Product, with coal mining being a major employer in Matabeleland North province.

Coal is Zimbabwe's primary energy source and sudden shift away from coal could destabilise the economy, leaving millions out of employment.

However, the potential for renewable energy development, particularly solar, is immense in Zimbabwe.

With its abundance of sunlight, the country could harness solar power to not only meet domestic energy needs, but also export to neighbouring countries.

Transitioning coal workers to the renewable energy sector, through reskilling programmes, offers a pragmatic way of balancing both environmental and economic imperatives.

For example, some coal miners could be trained in solar panel installation and maintenance, leveraging their existing technical skills.

The same approach could be applied to the agricultural sector, where farmers reliant on traditional carbon-heavy methods can transition to more sustainable farming practices.

Agro ecology, which focuses on using ecological processes in agriculture, is gaining ground across Africa.

We have several organisations that promote organic farming, which not only reduces carbon emissions but also enhances soil fertility and biodiversity.

South Africa's energy transition offers valuable lessons for Africa.

With its heavy reliance on coal for energy, South Africa has faced similar challenges, particularly in ensuring that workers in coal mining regions are not left behind as the country ramps up its renewable energy investments.

In recent years, the South Africa has launched initiatives to reskill workers and create jobs in the renewable energy sector. For instance, the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme has helped create thousands of jobs in the solar and wind industries.

This model could be replicated in other countries where an integrated policy approach would ensure that displaced workers in carbon-heavy sectors are retrained for emerging industries like solar, wind and hydropower.

However, success requires not only governments' intervention but also strong partnerships among the private sector, international organisations and local communities. It is nothing for communities without the communities themselves.

Foreign investment in green technologies, for example, can spur job creation and economic growth. Still, these investments must prioritise the well-being of local people, offering fair wages and career development opportunities.

Zimbabwe's green transition should prioritise inclusivity, especially for vulnerable populations such as women and youth.

Women make up a large portion of the agricultural workforce in Zimbabwe and they are disproportionately affected by climate-related changes, from droughts to floods.

Empowering women through access to green jobs, land rights and sustainable farming practices is essential for ensuring an equitable transition.

The green economy also presents an opportunity to create new jobs in industries such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and waste management.

This will be possible with Government's investment in vocational training programmes to equip youths with the skills needed for these emerging sectors.

The move to greener economies in Zimbabwe is not just an environmental necessity, but also a social and economic opportunity.

While the risks to communities in carbon-intensive sectors are real, a well-managed transition can be sustainable and protect livelihoods.

By focusing on a just transition, where everyone is given the opportunity to retrain and thrive in the green economy, Zimbabwe can build a future that is both environmentally sustainable and economically inclusive.

This shift requires a multi-stakeholder approach to ensure that the move to a greener economy leaves no one or place behind.

Cliff Chiduku is a communications, public policy and governance expert with interests in climate and environmental issues. He writes in his personal capacity. Feedback: [email protected] or Call/App +263775716517.