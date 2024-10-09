Sudan: Surge in Sudanese Returnees From Egypt Driven By Economic Woes

Cairo / Wadi Halfa — Sudanese people have been returning from Egypt in increasing numbers since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan. Daily arrivals at the Qustul-Ashkeet border crossing in Wadi Halfa, northern Sudan, are now estimated to exceed 20,000, as many struggle with worsening economic conditions in Egypt.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga yesterday, a Sudanese national in Egypt attributed the reverse migration to the rising cost of living, despite the ongoing war in Sudan. He noted that rental prices and daily expenses in Egypt have become unsustainable for many, exacerbated by the sharp rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound.

"Conditions in Egypt are now unbearable," he explained, adding that many Sudanese who initially found refuge in areas of Cairo like El Faisal, Garden City, and Maadi have exhausted their savings. Unable to afford rent, some moved to more affordable areas in the city, such as Badr City and 10th of Ramadan City, while others opted to return to Sudan.

"The return of most Sudanese from Egypt is linked to living conditions, rather than military operations or control over cities," he said.

He also states that the financial strain has also affected education, with many families unable to cover their children's school fees, prompting them to return to Sudan. Some families have made the decision to leave Egypt but have yet to act on it.

According to the Sudan News Agency, an official at the Qustul-Ashkeet border crossing in Wadi Halfa reported that 7,890 people crossed in August, with the figure rising to 12,239 in September. Most of those returning are families, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming days.

Some observers attribute the decision of Sudanese families to return to the renewed confidence instilled by the recent military gains of the Sudanese Armed Forces, who have reclaimed parts of Khartoum.