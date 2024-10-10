Zimbabwe: Teachers Hit By Extreme Poverty Turning to Vending As Conditions of Service Deteriorate - Parliament Told

Teachers have become paupers and cannot afford to pay medical bills - a Member of Parliament has said.

Chinhoyi MP Leslie Mhangwa on Tuesday said the government should introspect on the teachers' plight because they were dying in their numbers with paltry salaries that can barely afford them necessities.

A government teacher earns at least US$200 and a ZWL $1200 ZiG a month depending on one's grade.

"I stand on a point of national interest. On Saturday, 5th October, the world celebrated the World Teachers Day. Coincidentally, it coincides with the 30th anniversary of this commemoration.

"What is worrying is the experience that I have had in the last few months that I have been a legislator. l have buried, in my constituency, more than three to four senior educators and in each case, there was a struggle before the death, to raise medical bills.

"Indeed, it is sad for such people who have given themselves to us as a people. I rise to speak on the plight of the teacher as we sing celebratory messages and send our well-wishes to the teachers, especially in this examination season," Mhangwa said.

The MP pleaded with the Speaker for the government to go back and introspect, "I visited a school where a teacher said, how can the children respect me when I turn into a vendor during break time?

"It is on this platform that I stand to plead for the teacher. The teacher needs to be seen. The teacher needs his status reinstated. We all came from teachers, some of us even from families of teachers for us to be what we are today.

"It is imperative in this House that the plight of the teacher be seen and justice be done."

The Speaker hoped that once the Professional Teacher's Council is established, it will be another instrument which the government will use to address issues raised by Mhangwa.

"Meanwhile, we will forward the matter to the two Ministers of Education on the plight of teachers and their status," Mudenda responded.