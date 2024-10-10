Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Journalists Patrick Lokala, Érasme Kasongo Arrested, Questioned Over Reporting

9 October 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to release journalist Patrick Lokala, and drop all legal proceedings against him and another reporter, Érasme Kasongo Kalenga, following their separate arrests on Monday, October 7.

"Authorities in the DRC should swiftly and unconditionally release Patrick Lokala and stop harassing him and Érasme Kasongo Kalenga, who was similarly detained on October 7, but provisionally released the next day," said Angela Quintal, head of CPJ's Africa program, in New York. "People in power should not be permitted to intimidate the press simply because they don't want to be scrutinized."

Lokala, a reporter at the privately owned news site Télé News RDC, was arrested on Monday, October 7, after four judicial police officers using teargas broke into his home in Kinshasa, Lokala's lawyer Nico Fail told CPJ.

Fail said Lokala was questioned about alleged contempt of court, forgery, and propagation of false rumors in connection with his criticism of the DRC's judiciary. On Wednesday, he was also questioned about a separate July criminal defamation complaint filed by the head of privately owned Top Congo FM, Christian Lusakueno.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba ordered the arrest of the officers involved after video showed the police officer's harsh treatment of Lokala. Human Rights Minister Chantal Chambu Mwavita said she was monitoring the situation to ensure Lokala's rights were respected.

Separately, three police officers arrested Mitwaba Community Radio reporter Kasongo on Monday, October 7, and took him to prison in Kipushi, a town in Haut-Katanga province, local journalists Paul Sampwe and Augustin Lumbu told CPJ. Kasongo was detained for alleged defamation for reading a press release on air about alleged misappropriation of mining royalties by traditional leaders.

On Tuesday, October 8, Kasongo was provisionally released, but returned to the prosecutor's office Wednesday for questioning over allegations of defamation, Junior Ndala, the vice-president of the National Press Union of Congo (UNPC) in Haut-Katanga province, told CPJ.

CPJ's calls to Haut-Katanga's governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe went unanswered.

