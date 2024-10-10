Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Touts Peace, Stability

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) fraternity celebrates the milestones achieved in relation to peace in the northern part of the Republic of Mozambique.

She said the conduct of democratic elections stands to consolidate the country's resilience and commitment to ensuring a peaceful, stable and prosperous Mozambique and SADC region at large.

President Samia who is also the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation called upon all political actors and their supporters to act responsibly and peacefully during and after the elections.

Mozambique conducted the presidential, legislative and provincial elections yesterday in line with its Constitution.

She said SADC has deployed its Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to Mozambique led by Former President of Zanzibar Dr Amani Abeid Karume since 24 September this year to observe the elections in accordance with the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections to which all Member States ascribe to.

The Principles and Guidelines warrant full, free and inclusive participation of all eligible citizens in the electoral and democratic processes in SADC Member States.

The SEOM deployment is specifically crafted to support consolidation of Democracy and Good Governance in all SADC Member States holding General Elections reflective of regular, credible, free, fair, peaceful and transparent electoral processes.

With a population of 31 million, the country looks forward to Daniel Chapo from the ruling party taking over the presidency from Filipe Nyusi. Chapo previously worked as a radio announcer and taught law.

Dr Karume underscored that the SADC Electoral Observation Mission would assess the conduct of the elections against the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which member states adopted.

These include, among others, the full participation of citizens in the democratic and development processes, enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms such as freedom of association, assembly and expression, measures to prevent corruption, bribery, favouritism, political violence, intimidation and intolerance, equal opportunity for all political parties to access the State Media, and the assurance of access to information to all citizens on election matters.

In Tanzania, Mozambican nationals living in the Mtwara Region took part in their country's general election on Wednesday, joining millions of voters across Mozambique.

The Chairperson of the Mozambican Community in Mtwara, Raphael Kamuti, confirmed that there are over 16 polling stations in the region.

Mr Kamuti noted that the election process at all polling stations across Mtwara has been peaceful, with no challenges reported. Voter turnout remains high as people continue to cast their ballots, with the voting exercise expected to conclude by 6 PM.

Some of the polling stations include Mangaka A and Mangaka B, Msumbiji ya Leo, Mtokola, Muungano, Nangomba 1 and Nangomba 2, Maratani, Mnanje, Mkwajuni, and Mtawatawa, all located in Nanyumbu District.

Other polling centres are Mkanaledi and Likonde in Mtwara Mikindani Municipality, along with Madimba station in Mtwara District Council.