Ethiopia: EU Seeks Further Multifaceted Cooperation With Ethiopia in Various Spheres

9 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to closely work with the Ethiopian government to further entrench the multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment and regional peace.

This afternoon, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, received the newly appointed Ambassador designate of the European Union to Ethiopia Sofie From-Emmesberger.

Ambassador Mesganu briefed the Ambassador Designate on the latest developments in Ethiopia and the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the State Minister briefed her on Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms, transitional justice and national dialogue and called on the EU to support these pivotal steps to ensure peace, security and prosperity, at home and the region at large.

The two sides also discussed ways of further strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the EU as well as member states in the areas of regional peace and stability, climate change and economic development.

On her part, Ambassador Sofie said Ethiopia is a key strategic partner in the region and expressed her readiness to closely work with the Government of Ethiopia to further entrench the multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment and regional peace.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.