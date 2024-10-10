Ethiopia: EU Seeks Further Multifaceted Cooperation With Ethiopia in Various Spheres

Addis Ababa — The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to closely work with the Ethiopian government to further entrench the multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment and regional peace.

This afternoon, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, received the newly appointed Ambassador designate of the European Union to Ethiopia Sofie From-Emmesberger.

Ambassador Mesganu briefed the Ambassador Designate on the latest developments in Ethiopia and the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the State Minister briefed her on Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms, transitional justice and national dialogue and called on the EU to support these pivotal steps to ensure peace, security and prosperity, at home and the region at large.

The two sides also discussed ways of further strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the EU as well as member states in the areas of regional peace and stability, climate change and economic development.

On her part, Ambassador Sofie said Ethiopia is a key strategic partner in the region and expressed her readiness to closely work with the Government of Ethiopia to further entrench the multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment and regional peace.