Ethiopia: President Tebboune Expresses Algeria's Commitment to Solidify Wide-Ranging Ties With Ethiopia

9 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware, presented his letters of credence to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria.

During the handing over Ceremony, Ambassador Muktar conveyed the warm greetings of President Taye Atske-Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Tebboune.

On the occasion, President Tebboune extended his congratulations to Taye Atske-Selassie on his recent appointment as the President of Ethiopia.

President Tebboune also expressed Algeria's commitment to solidify its historical and wide-ranging relations with Ethiopia.

Ambassador Muktar reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the strong bonds of friendship shared with Algeria, rooted in a longstanding cooperation and the ideals of Pan-Africanism, and African Unity.

