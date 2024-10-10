Ethiopia: France Expresses Support for Ethiopia's Economic Reforms

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, welcomed Alexis LeMek, the French Ambassador-Designate to Ethiopia, during a meeting held today at his office.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between Ethiopia and France, emphasizing opportunities for deeper collaboration.

Ambassador Mesganu reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to enhancing ties in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation, highlighting the country's potential and extending an invitation to French investors.

The State Minister took note of France's role as a strategic partner and appreciated the growing relationship between the two nations, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He further commended France's support for Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms and its assistance in Ethiopia's efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In response, Ambassador Alexis reiterated France's strong support for Ethiopia's economic reforms and expressed commitment to further strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.