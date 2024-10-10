Angolan Journalist Rui Ramos Dies

9 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan journalist Rui Filipe Ramos died Tuesday night in Lisbon, Portugal, due to illness.

The former professional of the public daily newspaper Jornal de Angola, who passed away at the age of 79, was responsible for the "Caminhos da Vida" at the newspaper.

Born in Luanda in 1945, Rui Ramos was well known for his dedication to libraries and stood out not only for his writing, but also for his role in training several journalists.

As a journalist, Rui Gomes joined the Jornal de Angola on August 15, 2013. In 2018, he was appointed editor, a position he held until March 2, 2023.

Until the date of his death, he held the position of consultant to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Edições Novembro, owner of Jornal de Angola and other titles. AB/OHA/TED/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.