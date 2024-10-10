Angolan Journalist Rui Ramos Dies

Luanda — Angolan journalist Rui Filipe Ramos died Tuesday night in Lisbon, Portugal, due to illness.

The former professional of the public daily newspaper Jornal de Angola, who passed away at the age of 79, was responsible for the "Caminhos da Vida" at the newspaper.

Born in Luanda in 1945, Rui Ramos was well known for his dedication to libraries and stood out not only for his writing, but also for his role in training several journalists.

As a journalist, Rui Gomes joined the Jornal de Angola on August 15, 2013. In 2018, he was appointed editor, a position he held until March 2, 2023.

Until the date of his death, he held the position of consultant to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Edições Novembro, owner of Jornal de Angola and other titles. AB/OHA/TED/AMP