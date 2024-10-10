Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Tunisian President

9 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Wednesday 9/10/2024 by phone with Tunisian President Kais Saied to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Tunisia.

The President expressed his sincere wishes for the Tunisian president to succeed in his duties during his new presidential term.

The President also stressed Egypt's keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve their common interests, in addition to continuing close coordination between the two countries to address the challenges facing Arab national security.

The Tunisian president expressed his great appreciation for the generous gesture by President El-Sisi, stressing the depth and strength of the historical relations that the two countries share and praising the remarkable development of bilateral relations at various levels.

The Tunisian president also emphasized his country's keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with Egypt and to push them to broader horizons that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian and Tunisian peoples.

