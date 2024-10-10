Zimbabwe: Safeguard Against Wheat Postharvest Losses, Farmers Told

As harvesting of the 2024 winter wheat intensifies countrywide on the backdrop of high expectations for a bumper yield, Government has urged farmers to guard against incurring post-harvest losses.

The country is targeting over 600 000 tonnes of the cereal after a record cultivation on 121 982 hectares.

In its recent September early warning, early action note, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development gave farmers tips on how to avoid losses and waste at harvest.

As part of pre-harvest planning, farmers are urged to monitor weather forecasts to optimise harvest timing, secure harvesting equipment, maintenance and readiness, train personnel on efficient harvesting techniques as well as plan storage and transportation logistics.

Farmers must observe the best harvesting practices of ensuring that wheat is cut when moisture levels are optimal (15 to 20 percent), use combine harvesters with efficient separation systems, minimise header losses through proper adjustments and regularly clean and maintain equipment, Government advised.

The September advisory note said there was need for instituting a sound post-harvest handling schedule to ensure that dry wheat is maintained at safe moisture levels (12 to 13 percent), stored in well ventilated, pest-controlled areas through use of airtight containers or silo bags, as well as monitoring of temperature and humidity.

"Store wheat in dry, well-maintained facilities, use first in-first out inventory management, seal containers and trucks to prevent moisture entry and monitor transportation conditions," Government said.

Farmers must adopt loss reduction technologies like precision agriculture tools (such as yield monitors), automated harvesting systems, grain drying and storage management systems as well as aerial imaging for crop health assessment.

For success of the food security thrust, the Ministry is undertaking training and capacity building initiatives such as farmer and equipment operator training programmes, storage and handling workshops and extension services for best practices.

In the policy and regulatory framework arena, the Ministry urged farmers to use sustainable agricultural practices, set standards for harvesting and storage, provide incentives for loss reduction and monitoring and enforce food safety regulations.

This early warning comes on the backdrop of the Government introducing enablers in wheat production this season such as the ring-fencing of 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity for irrigation scheduling, enough irrigation water with capacity to do 140 000 hectares, as well as seasonal billing by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Government also provided seed, chemicals and fertiliser and jointly financed production with private sector, coordinated monitoring and evaluation, mechanisation, insurance, joint ventures and migratory pest surveillance through use of seven drones.

It topped the aid to farmers by mandating the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to buy standard wheat grade at US$450 per tonne with the premium class fetching US$470.

Farmers will be paid 100 percent of their money in foreign currency.

GMB will purchase all wheat financed under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) and from self-financed growers, wherein self-financed farmers will sell to the best advantage. In addition, GMB remains the buyer of the last resort and is working with the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX) to provide commercial warehouse receipt services to all players. Contractors will buy back contracted wheat at market price.