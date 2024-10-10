South Africa: Tshwane Bus Services Limited Due to Driver Shortage - South African News Briefs - October 10, 2024

Tshwane Bus Services Limited Due to Driver Shortage

Tshwane commuters have been advised of limited bus services on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of drivers, reports EWN. The drivers will appear before the city's disciplinary committee after participating in an unprotected strike in 2024. The metro has announced that 160 weekday bus routes will operate with 15 fewer buses. Additionally, some buses will be redirected to high-demand areas.

Violence Erupts in Soweto Following Tragic Deaths of Children

Lebogang Maile, MEC of Finance and Economic Development, is heading to Soweto following violent outbreaks in Naledi and Tladi, where locals have been closing and looting foreign-owned spaza shops, reports IOL. The unrest, led by Operation Dudula, erupted after the tragic deaths of five children who reportedly consumed poisoned snacks purchased from one of these shops. The incident, which involved six children, has left the community outraged. Five children, aged between six and ten, lost their lives, while the sixth remains in critical condition in the hospital. The tuckshop is allegedly owned by undocumented foreigners.

Heatwave Warning Issued for Parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heatwave warning for various parts of the country starting Thursday, reports IOL. Inland areas will experience extremely hot temperatures until Monday. The forecaster noted that the heatwave will persist in the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape until Sunday and will continue across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape, and north-western KwaZulu-Natal from Friday to Monday. Residents in these regions are advised to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to clear skies, with isolated thundershowers along Limpopo's escarpment.

