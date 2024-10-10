Zimbabwe: Madungwe to Perform Community Service for Negligent Driving

Self-styled cleric, Talent Madungwe, who recently crashed his Toyota Aqua vehicle gifted by ex-con tenderprenuer, Wicknell Chivayo, has been slapped with a wholly suspended jail term.

He was facing two counts of contravening the Road Traffic Act, pertaining to driving without a valid licence and negligent driving.

Following his appearance at Epworth Magistrates' Court this Wednesday for sentencing, Madungwe was slapped with a wholly suspended four months imprisonment for the first count on condition he does not commit an offence involving negligent driving within the next five years.

For the second count, he was sentenced to six months in jail, of which three months were set aside for five years. The remaining three months were suspended on condition accused person completes 105 hours of unpaid work at a public institution.

Prosecutors proved beyond reasonable doubt that on August 6, 2024, at around 1020 hours, Madungwe was driving the vehicle without a valid licence and caused the accident as he left the yard of his rented accommodation in Harare's Hatfield suburb.

On impact, the loading box of the Nissan NP300 sustained minor damage.

Madungwe is infamous for claiming to make regular visits to heaven and back and experiencing several encounters with God. He recently got a donation of the Toyota Aqua from an equally controversial Chivayo.