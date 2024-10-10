Uganda: Mpox Cases Rise in Nakasongola - Ministry of Health and WHO Set Up Isolation Unit in Lwampanga.

Mpox cases in Nakasongola District have risen from 21 to 24 cases as of today Wednesday, 9th. The sharp increase is particularly concentrated in Lwampanga, where 16 of the reported cases come from Lwampanga Town Council and Lwampanga Sub-County.

The escalation has been attributed to the lifestyle in the landing site communities, which involve prostitution and the fish trade where locals travel frequently to countries like Congo, Tanzania, and other neighboring nations for business and return to Nakasongola, inadvertently aiding the spread of the virus.

"The virus has spread largely because, at first, we thought it was chickenpox. The body rash looked similar, so people didn't take it seriously," said Jamila Nakiyimba, Deputy Mayor of Nakasongola Town Council, where the district's first Mpox patient was detected.

"People had contact with those showing symptoms, which has led to further spread, especially among immediate contacts."

Nakiyimba noted with concern that some infected individuals are now hiding in their homes, fearing quarantine.

"It's unfortunate that people with symptoms are now avoiding medical help, which only worsens the situation. The disease is spreading more because people fear being taken to isolation centers," she added.

In response to the growing outbreak, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), has set up a 24-bed isolation center at Lwampanga Health Center III.

According to Dr. Annet Alenyo Ngabirano, Technical Officer in Charge of Case Management and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) from WHO, the center is currently treating seven patients.

"We are caring for three children, three females, and one male. The unit is well equipped with everything including drugs and medics for psychosocial support to help the patients recover fully," Dr. Alenyo explained.

Dr. Agaba Byabakama, District Health Officer for Nakasongola, emphasized the importance of utilizing the isolation unit. "We appeal to all locals showing symptoms to take advantage of the well-facilitated isolation unit. It's the best way to reduce further transmission," he said.

Byabakama also urged local leaders to continue sensitizing their communities about Mpox, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

"Educating the people about the causes and effects of this disease is crucial in preventing its spread to other parts of Nakasongola," he stressed.

The Lwampanga residents have appealed to commercial sex workers in the area, to suspend their activities until the virus is brought under control.

As authorities and health officials work tirelessly to contain the outbreak, community cooperation remains vital in halting further transmission of the virus.