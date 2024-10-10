Namibia: VP Wants Probe Into Shack Fires

Walvis Bay — Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wants the cause of frequent shack fires in Walvis Bay thoroughly investigated, as it is not the only town battling the mushrooming of shacks.

This is all while the government and its stakeholders are working around the clock to find a lasting solution to the nation's housing crisis.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the call yesterday when she visited the 194 households left in the cold after another devastating fire destroyed their shacks on Friday.

The inferno also killed one person. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

The Vice President, who was officially opening the Southern African Broadcasters Association meeting in Swakopmund, visited the fire victims to witness firsthand what they were experiencing.

"Be patient; your government is really working hard to find a solution. We are really trying to find a solution to the fire incidents. The big question is, why is it so common in Walvis Bay? Can we really do some soul-searching? Even our police are not able to conduct proper investigations for us to understand the fires?" Nandi-Ndaitwah asked.

She said Walvis Bay is not the only place that has shacks, but these common fires are worrisome.

"We sympathise with you, and we are really working hard to address the challenges you are facing with these fires," a concerned Nandi-Ndaitwah told the victims.

She added that the government is also committed to getting rid of shacks but can only do so with collaboration from all stakeholders.

The Vice President also thanked all individuals and companies that have come to aid the fire victims.

"Rest assured, more support from individuals is coming, and from our party as well, as party members have been collecting among ourselves," she promised.

The VP added, "I learnt that the tents are not enough, but I can assure you that the disaster risk management team will provide more tents and cooking pots. I may not give you all the support you need, but I understand that 190 families are affected. I organised some food parcels that will be handed over to you to help you navigate this difficult time. So, please be patient; your government is working and trying to find a solution to this problem."

Residents also told New Era yesterday that they lost everything they had and do not know where to start.

"The reason I was staying here is because I cannot afford rent. My salary is so little that it only allows me to survive. I cannot even send money home," one of the fire victims said on Monday.

They also expressed their concern about their future, as the municipality has not yet provided a long-term solution.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Walvis Bay Municipality said that in response to the urgent needs of those displaced, it coordinated temporary shelter for the affected families at one of its buildings, to ensure their immediate safety and comfort.

"We will take a firm approach against illegal land occupation, as these actions are the cause of such catastrophes and loss of life. Our team was able to establish that most of the shacks are owned by people who have homes in Walvis Bay or outside the town and merely erect these structures to lease them at exorbitant rates," the councillors indicated.