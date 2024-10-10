Rwanda, Guinea Sign 12 Cooperation Agreements

Rwanda and Guinea signed 12 memoranda of understanding on Wednesday, October 9, in Kigali, where a Joint Permanent Commission meeting was held to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The agreements cover cooperation in various areas such as tourism and administrative reform and public administration modernization, diplomacy, economy.

One cooperation agreement was signed between Guinea Export Promotion Agency (AGUIPEX) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Another notable agreement was signed between RDB and Guinea Special Economic Zone Agency (ADAZZ).

ALSO READ: Guinea president Mamadi Doumbouya visits Rwanda

Chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Guinean counterpart Morissanda Kouyate, the Joint Permanent Commission meeting focused on avenues for trade and mutual development.

According to Minister Nduhungirehe, the Joint Permanent Commission will serve as an excellent platform for enhancing dialogue and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

He noted that interactions among experts and delegations will help identify projects that will reinforce synergies between the two countries in the long run.

"The partnership between our two countries is grounded in complementarity and a win-win approach. For instance, Rwanda stands to gain from Guinean expertise, particularly in the mining sector, while Guinea can leverage Rwanda's experience in innovation and the digitization of public services." Nduhungirehe said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Equatorial Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Guinea president hold tête-à-tête talks

He added that Rwanda and Guinea share a vision of South-South cooperation, founded on the principles of mutual respect and empowerment.

Minister Kouyate emphasized the strong multi-sectorial relations, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries.

"The agreements we are signing today cover various areas--including diplomacy, defense, justice, the economy, finance, new technologies, information and communication, vocational training, and crafts, among others," he said.

"These sectors indicate promising opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Guinea. I believe that the spirit of fraternity and understanding evident in our discussions will help strengthen our relations in all the areas covered by these agreements." Kouyate stated.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Doumbouya commit to greater ties between Rwanda, Guinea

In recent years, Rwanda and Guinea have made strides in cooperation, signing agreements in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism, alongside the establishment of embassies in each other's capitals.

These initiatives, bolstered by official visits from Presidents Paul Kagame and Mamadi Doumbouya, are expected to enhance collaboration in the years ahead.