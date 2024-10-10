Uganda: Museveni Irked By Poverty in Bukedi

President says despite several government developments programmes, Bukedi subregion continues to wallow in poverty

President Museveni has voiced his frustration over the persistent poverty in the Bukedi subregion, despite the government's substantial investments in poverty alleviation programs.

Speaking during Uganda's 62nd Independence Day celebrations at Busikho Primary Teachers' College in Busia, Museveni questioned why the region remains economically stagnant, even after receiving significant financial support through government initiatives.

"The government has invested a lot in this subregion through programs like Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), all aimed at moving the population into the money economy'" he said.

"I am coming back to Bukedi to quarrel with you."

The event, held under the theme "A Recommitment to Secure and Fortify Our Destiny," attracted a large crowd of national and local leaders.During his address, Museveni vowed to return to Bukedi and hold the region's leadership accountable for the ongoing economic challenges faced by its people.

He emphasized the need for local leaders and citizens to ensure that government interventions have a lasting impact on their livelihoods.

The President's remarks triggered mixed reactions from regional leaders. Some acknowledged the need for the local population to take greater responsibility in utilizing government resources effectively.

Former Samia Bugwe South MP Julius Maganda argued that Bukedi has been underrepresented in senior government roles, calling for affirmative action to secure top positions that could open more opportunities for the region.

"We need more attention in terms of key government jobs, which will create opportunities for the people of Bukedi," Maganda noted.

Butaleja District Woman MP Florence Nabanda, on the other hand, attributed the region's continued poverty to the lack of investment in irrigation infrastructure.

"The agricultural sector here is struggling because farmers can't produce throughout the year. Irrigation would enable them to grow crops in all seasons, drastically reducing poverty," Nabanda explained.

In response, President Museveni reiterated the importance of fully embracing government programs aimed at socio-economic transformation, urging locals to participate more actively.

He also announced the government's renewed commitment to resuming construction of the Standard Gauge Railway, which will link the eastern region to global markets and potentially spur economic growth.

According to the most recent census, 67% of Ugandans are now engaged in the money economy, while 33% remain dependent on subsistence farming, living hand-to-mouth.

The President's passionate call to action underscores the government's commitment to lifting more citizens out of poverty, particularly in underserved regions like Bukedi.

As Museveni prepares to revisit the region, both the public and local leaders await further developments, as the government's poverty alleviation efforts face growing scrutiny.