Tanzania: China Pledges Support for Tabora-Kigoma SGR Section

CHINA has committed to working on Tanzania's request for financing the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) for the Tabora-Kigoma section, according to Finance Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba expressed his gratitude to China for nearing the final stages of funding the ongoing SGR project, which currently covers the fifth phase from Mwanza to Isaka, and welcomed China's assurance to review Tanzania's request for the sixth phase.

He made these remarks following discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, at the Ministry of Finance's sub offices in Dar es Salaam. The talks focused on the long-standing cooperation between the two nations, which has spanned over 60 years.

Dr Nchemba said SGR was a strategic project for Tanzania's economy and development, noting that the government warmly welcomed the Chinese envoy's statement that China, through its institutions, was finalising internal processes to release funds for the railway's construction.

Ambassador Chen said the Tanzania-China relationship was unique, adding that President Xi Jinping had directed that the relationship serves as a model for Africa.

She assured that Tanzania's funding requests for both the fifth and sixth phases of the SGR had been received and a decision would be made soon after the completion of a few remaining formalities.

Ambassador Chen also highlighted that China's three-year plan under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) had allocated significant funds to Tanzania for projects focusing on the green economy, trade, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, Tanzania and Oman have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in various developmental sectors, including energy and minerals.

The two countries aim to create an improved investment environment, exchange expertise and training on tax matters and eliminate double taxation for investors and businesses operating between the two nations.

These agreements were discussed during a meeting between Dr Nchemba and Oman's Ambassador to Tanzania Saud Al-Shidhani, at the Ministry's sub offices in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Nchemba said that the Tanzanian government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, is committed to empowering the private sector and improving the business and investment climate.

He further said that the collaboration would greatly benefit private sector players and investors from both countries.

"Our two governments have established a Permanent Joint Commission that oversees areas of cooperation, including trade and investment. I expect this will create more opportunities to expand our development partnership for the benefit of our people," Dr Nchemba said.

The Omani Ambassador said his country was learning from Tanzania's tax system, given the extensive experience of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), as Oman has only recently started imposing taxes.

"We anticipate cooperation in tax-related training and areas where both countries have specific expertise, with the goal of building capacity for mutual benefit," Dr Nchemba added.

Ambassador Al-Shidhani commended Tanzania's strides in taxation and saw the potential for exchanging tax-related expertise as a key agenda in the partnership between the two countries.

He further said that trade between Tanzania and Oman had significantly increased, and there was great potential for eliminating double taxation for businesses and investors working between the two nations.

"We are keen to learn how to handle revenue collection as Tanzania has made considerable progress in this area, and Oman is just beginning to develop its tax system. We have much to learn from your experience," said Ambassador Al-Shidhani.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, including Assistant Commissioner for External Finance, Mr Melckzedeck Mbise, Assistant Director of Legal Services in the Ministry of Finance, Ms Mwantumu Sultan and other officials.