Tanzania: Stop Exploiting Tobacco Farmers - VP

10 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sophia Kumkana

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to continue implementing measures that ensure tobacco farmers benefit from the cash crop without being exploited by companies or individuals.

The VP issued the directives while addressing Magiri residents as part of his working tour of Uyui District in Tabora Region.

Dr Mpango said that it is critical to take measures to safeguard the cash crop and farmers including control the use of middlemen in selling the crop known as "Kangomba" and follow up the companies which owe the farmers.

He stressed the need to abide by the government's established procedures for distributing subsidised fertilisers for crops, including tobacco.

The VP further directed the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Immigration Department, to focus on controlling illegal immigration in the district and to expedite the issuance of national identification cards to residents in border areas.

The Vice-President also instructed the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Information Technology to address communication challenges in Uyui District through the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) to facilitate economic activities in the area.

Moreover, Dr Mpango urged the residents of the district to uphold ethical standards and to reject gender-based violence and child abuse.

He noted that the government has built modern educational infrastructure stressing that it is important to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, receive education.

In a related development, the Vice-President laid a foundation stone for the construction of Uyui District Council conference hall which has cost 700m/- and is expected to serve as a source of internal revenue for the council through rentals.

On his side, Minister for Agriculture Hussein Bashe reaffirmed the government's commitment to directly providing subsidies to farmers to eliminate bureaucracy and misuse of funds.

He said that tobacco farmers would soon enter into long-term contracts with purchasing companies, helping to alleviate the financial burden associated with repaying debts in a single season.

The Vice-President continues with his working visit to Tabora to inspect development activities, inaugurating projects and listening to challenges facing citizens.

