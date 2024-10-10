Uganda: VP Alupo to Meet Northern Uganda MPs Over Close Karuma Bridge Today

10 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Today October 10, 2024, at 2:00 pm, Vice President Jessica Alupo will convene a meeting with MPs from Northern Uganda to discuss fees on alternative tourism routes after Karuma Bridge closure.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Presidential Conference Hall in the Office of the Prime Minister, comes as a follow-up to President Yoweri Museveni's directives during the NRM caucus meeting last Friday.

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua has issued the notice to MPs, emphasizing the importance of their attendance.

This gathering aims to address concerns and explore opportunities related to tourism development in the Karuma region.

Alupo's efforts to enhance the tourism sector, particularly in Northern Uganda, are expected to have a positive impact on local communities and the national economy.

In her previous engagements, Alupo has stressed the need for collective action and cooperation among leaders to drive progress and address regional challenges.

Today's meeting is anticipated to yield productive discussions and decisive actions towards advancing the tourism industry in Karuma.

The meeting's agenda will focus on alternative tourism routes and exploring innovative and sustainable routes to promote tourism in Karuma, the revenue generated from tourism activities, and ensuring local communities benefit from tourism sector.

