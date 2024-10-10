Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Held Talks

President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest at State House yesterday evening.

The two leaders underscored the imperative of further bolstering the bilateral cooperation of the two sisterly countries in the heavy tasks of the maintenance of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and unity of Somalia; which remains a prerequisite for its development against the backdrop of enormous challenges in the past two decades.

In this context, the two leaders noted that building a strong and developed nation is invariably predicated on robust and sovereign institutions, including a viable defense and security architecture.

Eritrea's modest contribution in the training of the Somali national army is aligned with these policy objectives and the two sides agreed to expand their cooperation in other relevant areas to address other challenges of nation-building.