Egypt: MFA Dismisses Allegations By Commander of the Rapid Support Militia

10 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt dismisses the allegations made by the Commander of the Rapid Support Militia, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, regarding the participation of Egyptian airforce in the ongoing battles in Sudan.

These allegations come amid Egypt's concerted efforts to halt the war, protect civilians, and enhance plans for international response to humanitarian relief for those affected by the ongoing war in Sudan.

While the Arab Republic of Egypt dismisses these allegations, it calls on the international community to examine the evidence that substantiates what the Commander of the Rapid Support Militia said.

In conclusion, Egypt reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the security, stability, and unity of the brotherly nation of Sudan, both in terms of its territory and its people. Egypt also emphasizes that it will spare no effort in providing all necessary support to its Sudanese brothers to address the severe repercussions resulting from this brutal war.

