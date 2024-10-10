Kenya: Senator Onyonka Pledges Impartiality in Gachagua's Impeachment Trial

Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has assured Kenyans of his impartiality as he considers the impeachment allegations against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In response to inquiries from Kenyans on X, the first-term Senator pledged to thoroughly analyze all charges before casting his vote. "I hear you. We will listen, study, and scrutinize all the charges laid against the Deputy President. I promise to be IMPARTIAL and FAIR. I understand the weight of this issue," Onyonka stated.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and maintain focus on the management of the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). "Our focus remains on the most pertinent issues affecting Kenyans. We must seek answers as to why the SHA/SHIF management system has collapsed!" he emphasized.

His statement comes as other perceived independent-minded Senators, including Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) and Okiya Omtata (Busia), face pressure from supporters on various online platforms to handle the historic motion with sobriety.

On October 8, a total of 282 Members of the National Assembly voted for DP Gachagua's removal, while 44 voted against impeachment, and one lawmaker abstained, according to a declaration made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula during a Special Sitting that lasted until 9:20 PM.

The Special Motion outlined 11 charges against the Deputy President, including gross violation of the Constitution, undermining the President and the Cabinet, undermining devolution, and compromising judicial independence by publicly attacking a judge. Additional accusations included making inciteful statements, committing economic crimes, spreading false and malicious remarks, public insubordination of the President, and persistently bullying state and public officers.

In a Special Gazette Notice dated October 9, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Senators will hold a Special Sitting on October 16 and 17 to investigate the proposed removal of DP Gachagua from office by impeachment.