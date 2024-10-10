Zimbabwe: Highfield Man From 1,000-Member Gay Group Up for Aggravated Indecent Assault

A Highfield man Tinotenda Chibwe (25) was Wednesday taken to court charged with aggravated indecent assault.

It is alleged that Chibwe sexually abused a juvenile boy aged 17 from GlenNorah before messages between the two were seen by the victim's parents.

Chibwe appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody after advising him to seek bail at the High Court.

The court heard the two were lovers, having met in a WhatsApp group for gays which has a membership of over 1,000 people.

According to the State, sometime in January 2024, the complainant joined a WhatsApp group called 'Private Lounge' which has more than one thousand (1,000) participants after receiving the group link from an unknown new number.

The complainant introduced himself to the group as a new member.

Chibwe who was already a participant in this Whatsapp group inboxed the complainant proposing a gay relationship.

"The complainant turned down the accused person's request and agreed to be friends with the accused person.

"Since then the two started chatting on WhatsApp platform," said prosecutors.

The court heard that in May this year, Chibwe later asked to meet with the complainant who agreed.

The two met at Machipisa shopping centre Highfields, Harare before Chibwe lured the complainant to his place of residence.

They had drinks before Chibwe started kissing the complainant and removed his clothes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He also removed his clothes and asked the complainant for anal sexual intercourse who refused.

"He kept on requesting anal sexual intercourse from the complainant who later gave in," the court heard.

The complainant did not tell anyone about this encounter.

In August this year, the complainant's father was using the complainant's cellphone when he discovered some love messages from another male person.

He then took away the cellphone while trying to investigate the nature of their relationship.

Unfortunately, the complainant's cellphone broke before he got any information.

The complainant later communicated with Chibwe using his mother's phone.

This was how his parents got to know about the abuse.