Zimbabwe: Highfield Man From 1,000-Member Gay Group Up for Aggravated Indecent Assault

10 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Highfield man Tinotenda Chibwe (25) was Wednesday taken to court charged with aggravated indecent assault.

It is alleged that Chibwe sexually abused a juvenile boy aged 17 from GlenNorah before messages between the two were seen by the victim's parents.

Chibwe appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody after advising him to seek bail at the High Court.

The court heard the two were lovers, having met in a WhatsApp group for gays which has a membership of over 1,000 people.

According to the State, sometime in January 2024, the complainant joined a WhatsApp group called 'Private Lounge' which has more than one thousand (1,000) participants after receiving the group link from an unknown new number.

The complainant introduced himself to the group as a new member.

Chibwe who was already a participant in this Whatsapp group inboxed the complainant proposing a gay relationship.

"The complainant turned down the accused person's request and agreed to be friends with the accused person.

"Since then the two started chatting on WhatsApp platform," said prosecutors.

The court heard that in May this year, Chibwe later asked to meet with the complainant who agreed.

The two met at Machipisa shopping centre Highfields, Harare before Chibwe lured the complainant to his place of residence.

They had drinks before Chibwe started kissing the complainant and removed his clothes.

"He also removed his clothes and asked the complainant for anal sexual intercourse who refused.

"He kept on requesting anal sexual intercourse from the complainant who later gave in," the court heard.

The complainant did not tell anyone about this encounter.

In August this year, the complainant's father was using the complainant's cellphone when he discovered some love messages from another male person.

He then took away the cellphone while trying to investigate the nature of their relationship.

Unfortunately, the complainant's cellphone broke before he got any information.

The complainant later communicated with Chibwe using his mother's phone.

This was how his parents got to know about the abuse.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.