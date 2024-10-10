South Africa: Limpopo Police Officer Arrested for Insurance Murders

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the arrest of a 43-year-old sergeant attached to a police station in Limpopo.

The on-duty sergeant was arrested following a lengthy investigation by Captain Keshi Mabunda on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies

According to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019. Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds and some were disabled or mentally challenged.

She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and she would be the beneficiary.

She is currently linked to about six insurance related murders and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.

Following months of investigation, the investigating team obtained a warrant of arrest. The warrant was executed at the police station where she was arrested.

Masemola said the involvement of their own in such heinous crimes is a "disgrace".

"As a police officer you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace," said Masemola.

"She abused her powers by insuring those that trusted her. This must send a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you," Masemola said.

The sergeant is expected to appear before the Polokwane District Court on six counts of murder and about 17 cases of fraud on Friday.