South Africa: G20 Women's Working Group Places Gender Equality Under Spotlight

Issues related to gender equality and women's empowerment will come under the spotlight at the G20 Ministerial Women's Empowerment Working Group (EWWG), currently underway in Brasília, Brazil.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga is representing South Africa at the EWWG taking place from 9-11 October 2024.

The Women's Empowerment Working Group was created under India's Presidency in 2023, and it is meeting for the first time this year under Brazil's Presidency.

The Working Group aims to support countries in tackling gender inequality and boosting women's empowerment in its different dimensions.

"With the current gender-based division of labour perpetuated by inequalities between men and women, Minister Chikunga will be addressing key issues, such as gender inequality, women's economic empowerment, women leadership in addressing climate change, and the under-representation of women in decision making spaces," the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said in a statement.

The Women's Empowerment Working Group meeting will also focus on three critical themes:

- Promoting Women's Economic Equality and Autonomy: Addressing the gender-based division of labour, closing the pay gap, and ensuring equal access to leadership roles.

- Confronting Violence and Misogyny: Tackling evolving forms of gender-based violence, including digital threats, and ensuring women's safety in all sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Gender-Inclusive Climate Action: Recognizing women's crucial role in combating climate change and advocating for their increased representation in global decision making.

The event will conclude with the adoption of a Ministerial Declaration and reaffirming the G20's commitment to advancing gender equality worldwide.

Collaborative efforts to advance women's rights

Ministerial bilateral meetings on Wednesday and Thursday will be among the key activities Chikunga engages on as well as meeting with her international counterparts to strengthen partnerships and explore collaborative efforts to advance women's rights and economic empowerment.

On Thursday, the Minister will deliver South Africa's remarks alongside representatives from Brazil and India, sharing the country's vision of gender equality within the G20 framework.

The Minister will also present a ministerial declaration to help shape the G20 Women's Empowerment Declaration and influence the policy framework for gender equality globally.

Chikunga will later in the day attend a symbolic ceremonial handover to assume the Chairmanship of the G20 Women's Empowerment Working Group for 2025.