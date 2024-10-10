South Africa: Lusikisiki Massacre Suspect Was On Parole - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says a man arrested in connection with the murder of 18 people in the Eastern Cape was currently out on parole for murder, while the massacre took place.

The man made a first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, in connection with the massacre, which left five others injured.

"Siphosoxolo Myekethe is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle. During his brief appearance in court, the accused elected to be represented by a Legal Aid attorney and expressed his intention to exercise his right to apply for bail.

"The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder. He is currently out on parole for murder," NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said in a statement.

Myekethe is expected back in court later this month.

"The case has been remanded to 15 October 2024, for his further criminal profiling, a report from the Correctional Services Department regarding his parole status, and possible bail application," Tyali said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who expressed his condolences to the families of the 18 people tragically killed in last month's mass shooting n Ngobozana village, in Lusikisiki.

The President also extended his sympathies to the survivors of the two separate attacks, which took place on the same street and predominantly claimed the lives of women.

At the time, President Ramaphosa assured the grieving families that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has mobilised all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier this week, the SAPS said investigations into the killing of the 18 were at "an advanced but sensitive stage in relation to the arrest of the suspects linked to the gruesome murder of 18 family members and relatives in Lusikisiki last week".

A multi-disciplinary team and detectives from specialised operational environments has been on the ground since last week and significant progress has been made.

"To date, the joint provincial and national teams are working around the clock to apprehend the wanted suspects and to maintain law and order in the affected areas."