Ethiopia Elected As UN Human Rights Council Member

10 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2025-2027 during the 79th UN General Assembly meeting held in New York.

This marks Ethiopia's third term on the Council, following its previous memberships from 2013-2015 and 2016-2018, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

By securing a seat among the 47 Human Rights Council members, Ethiopia gains a critical role in decision-making on global human rights issues.

The election highlights Ethiopia's ongoing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights at both the national and international levels.

During its previous terms, Ethiopia contributed significantly to advancing global human rights dialogue and addressing issues of peace, security, and sustainable development.

"This new tenure will enable Ethiopia to continue its efforts to enhance the Council's work in fostering international cooperation and addressing emerging human rights challenges worldwide," the Ministry stressed.

