Ethiopian, UK Officials Stress Need for Cooperation to Achieving Goals of Ethiopia's Reform

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalgn, CEO of Ethiopian Investment Holdings, Brook Taye and Hana Teklu, Director General of Ethiopian Capital Market Authority; held bilateral discussions with Nick Dyer, Permanent Under-secretary at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and British International Investment (BII).

During the meeting, Eyob updated Dyer on Ethiopia's recent foreign exchange and economic reforms aimed at creating a more conducive environment for foreign investment.

He underscored the Ethiopian government's commitment to addressing major challenges within the investment climate and expressed appreciation for the UK's valuable support during these reform negotiations.

Dyer commended Ethiopia's ambitious vision to position itself as a prime destination for international investment and acknowledged the Ethiopian government's "necessary, yet not easy decision" in pursuing these essential reforms.

Both sides affirmed that while significant progress has been made, continued cooperation between Ethiopia and the UK will be essential to achieving goals of the reform.

Finance State Minister Eyob also met with British International Investment (BII), discussing new investment opportunities emerging from the recent reforms and soliciting insights on the challenges BII has faced in Ethiopia.

BII expressed appreciation for the critical reforms undertaken and highlighted areas where they need further support, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.