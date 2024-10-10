Namibia: President Mbumba Critiques Western Visa Policies - Namibia's Stand for Dignity and Reciprocity

...Mbumba vents at ill treatment of Africans in Europe

"They are treated as if they are coming from a country with leprosy... Is your street paved with gold or what." - President Nangolo Mbumba

President Nangolo Mbumba on Tuesday criticised how Western nations subject African countries, including Namibia, to indignity.

He was referring to the visa processes Africans are subjected to to gain entry into these Western countries.

Namibia earlier this year, implemented visa requirements to about 33 countries. The visa requirements were imposed on countries that failed to reciprocate Namibia's visa-on-arrival policy.

"They are treated as if they are coming from a country with leprosy. And that is the thing at the very beginning we have already declared," he said during an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

He questioned why tourists need to pay for visas to visit European countries.

"Is your street paved with gold or what?" he asked.

Mbumba said the decision to put visa restrictions on countries that do not reciprocate the country's goodwill is not meant to block people from coming to Namibia.

"We are saying, since you treat our citizens that way, we will also demand that from your citizens," he stated.

Namibia's visa requirement will come into play as from 1 April 2025.

"We are even kind. We give you a visa at arrival, but pay for it. Up to now, they have not yet started paying," Mbumba added.

The new visa regime will affect visitors from 33 countries, including Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macau (SAR), Mauritius, Moldova, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

This decision rubbed the tourism industry the wrong way, with industry players asking the government to make a u-turn on its decision.

Political analyst Ben Mulongeni yesterday said Mbumba's statement encapsulates the frustration of Africans with these countries.

"They don't treat us as equal. And I also take my hat off to president Mbumba to do that, because what he says, his position, Namibia's position, is a position that was emulated by other African countries. So, it's something to be celebrated, and I really congratulate him for that, because he spoke for Africa," Mulongeni said.

The analyst said the president pinpointed the decades-long treatment of Africans by Western countries, particularly Europe.

"There's nothing new, there's nothing to surprise. That's how they've been doing it all the time, starting with the way they treat African countries. Remember how many countries are in Africa, and they are not even represented in the United Nations Security Council, you know, since World War II," he said.

Political commentator Basilius Kasera yesterday said it is time that African countries start acting with dignity, rather than being the ones that must always be at the mercy of Western countries.

"Anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to go to the United States or German embassies wouldn't understand the level of hostility and disrespect Namibians have to endure to obtain visas to these countries. Yet, their citizens can simply jump on the next plane and fly to Namibia without visa hindrances," Kasera argued.

He spoke against those arguing that the decision is made from a position of ego and that it will hamper tourism.

"I argue that this is a demonstration of dignity. We are a peaceful and law abiding country and the majority of Namibians are not intending to flee home, they simply seek to explore the world. Yet, they are treated like criminals at Western embassies and made to pay hefty fees for visas," the commentator said.