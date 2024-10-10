Namibia: Environment Ministry to Tighten White Rhino Export Laws After 42 Live Animals Are Sold to U.S.

10 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has announced it would amend the law on selling white rhinos.

This comes as the ministry recently authorised a private farmer to sell 42 live white rhinos to the United States (US).

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda has confirmed that the rhinos were not owned by the government.

"We wish to point out that the law makes provision for any private person to buy and sell white rhinos, provided it's in line with the law," he says.

Muyunda says black rhinos are, however, strictly owned by the Namibian government.

He says the ministry is concerned over the keen interest in sending white rhinos to the US for breeding purposes.

He has expressed concern over the import of live white rhinos from South Africa to Namibia, with the sole purpose of exporting them to the US.

The ministry sees no conservation value in exporting live white rhinos outside their natural habitat, and adds if they are not well managed, this could be detrimental to the conservation of the species.

The ministry says it will change laws "to better regulate the export of live white rhinoceros outside the natural range in future".

Muyunda, however, reiterated that the export of the rhinos was authorised, saying the ministry has to clarify the "misconceptions that may have been created".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.