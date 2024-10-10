Uganda: Govt Orders Private TVET Providers to Register or Face Consequences

The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) providers to register and declare their operations, as part of the government's ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing quality assurance in vocational education.

The directive was announced during a Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) feedback workshop with TVET stakeholders.

Acting Director of the Directorate of Industrial Training, David Mubiru Luyima, urged unregistered institutions to comply, revealing that around 700 institutions are believed to be operating without proper registration.

He set a deadline for registration by January 2025, warning institutions to avoid a last-minute rush.

Luyima emphasized the Ministry of Education's role in ensuring Ugandans receive quality education.

"All private TVET providers operate on behalf of the government," he stated.

He underscored the need for institutions to adhere to ministry guidelines.

He pointed out that some institutions continue to operate on expired licenses issued under the old TVET system, which no longer aligns with the reformed standards established in 2021.

The reforms require all TVET providers to register with the ministry to ensure they meet updated standards.

Luyima noted that the ministry has visited about 150 institutions to provide guidance on quality improvements and explain the ongoing reforms.

He dismissed concerns over the registration period, stating that the process is accessible online and straightforward.

He warned that non-compliance could lead to severe consequences, such as the withdrawal of assessments for unregistered institutions.

"Non-compliance will be very dangerous for our sector," Luyima cautioned, reinforcing that the Ministry of Education is committed to enforcing these measures strictly to ensure quality in vocational training.

UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye echoed this sentiment, explaining that the licensing process aligns with directives from the Minister of Education.

He clarified that while UBTEB does not intend to close institutions, compliance is mandatory, with institutions failing to register by January 2025 facing operational limitations, including the inability to register students for exams.

Non-compliant institutions will need to transfer their students to licensed facilities.

"We are taking a collaborative approach, and this process benefits both trainers and trainees," Oyesigye said.

He urged institutions yet to comply to act promptly, noting that many have responded positively to the licensing exercise.

Oyesigye also highlighted UBTEB's commitment to engaging with stakeholders through continuous improvement efforts, such as annual meetings where feedback is gathered and acted upon.

UBTEB has achieved milestones, including ISO certification, which bolsters global recognition of Uganda's vocational qualifications.

The Board also plans to open a new Assessment Center by February 2025 to further enhance its operations.

At the workshop, Sister Silvia Rosemary of the Eucharistic Handmaid Sisters, representing Mulagi Vocational Institute in Butaleja District, raised concerns about challenges her institution faces, particularly the high costs of practical materials for exams, which strain the institute's budget.

She also highlighted delays in uploading examination results, leading to "missing" coursework records on the UBTEB system, which affects students' academic progress.

Dr. Silver Mugisha, UBTEB Board Chair, also spoke at the event, emphasising the importance of assessing student attitudes alongside traditional evaluations of knowledge and skills.

He underscored that attitude how students behave, collaborate, and demonstrate integrity is crucial for career success. Mugisha argued for an assessment center at UBTEB to evaluate students' attitudes through real-life projects, aiming to produce graduates who are not only skilled but also have the right attitude for the workforce.