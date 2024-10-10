Uganda: Actor Daniel Kaluuya Honoured With Statue in London

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya has been celebrated with a statue in Leicester Square depicting his acclaimed performance in psychological horror film Get Out.

Ugandan-British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been honoured with a statue in London's Leicester Square, becoming the latest film star to receive this tribute.

The 35-year-old actor was recognised for his role in the film, "Get Out," a satirical horror movie that rotates around racism in American marriages.

The film was a significant success, grossing over £190 million (Shs916bn) at the Box Office, which helped catapult Kaluuya to international fame and led to roles in projects like "Black Panther" and other Oscar-winning performances.

The Londoner, who began his career as a writer on the Channel 4 show Skins, recently made his directorial and feature film-writing debut with The Kitchen, which he also produced.

Kaluuya with Jodie Turner-Smith at the statue unveilingKaluuya's statue places him alongside other iconic figures such as Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, and Mr. Bean, who have also been honored in Leicester Square.

Reflecting on this achievement, Kaluuya described the experience as surreal and humbling, noting that Leicester Square was once one of his favorite lunch spots when he was starting his career.

He expressed his appreciation for the statue's dynamic design and remarked, "It's a big moment in the film - it's amazing that they managed to capture it. It's amazing how dynamic the statue is; I really love that as well."

He added: "We make art for people, we make art for people to watch and to think and feel things, so the fact that it's come back in this way is the best blessing - I'm just really thankful for the people."

Leicester Square is well-known for hosting film premieres.

The London-born actor and filmmaker was selected from a survey of 5,000 British film enthusiasts as the individual they would most like to see honored with a new statue in Leicester Square.

Sally Regis, the director of the creative firm 3D Eye, created Kaluuya's statue.

"And so creating something that is going to be celebrated in London in the home of film, I know it's important to him and and made it a real pleasure for us to work on... I think people will be absolutely blown away by this one. It has such movement to it." Regis said of the piece.

Kaluuya, who was born and raised in London to Ugandan parents, has consistently shown pride in his Ugandan roots and heritage.

"My family is from Uganda. I come from a big Ugandan family, it is no joke, my mum is one of 22 kids and my dad is one of 49. My family sperm is literally about that life." he said during his Oscar acceptance speech.