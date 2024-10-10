Rwanda: A Genocide Denial Trial in France Is Better Late Than Never

9 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

France, a hotspot of deniers of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is finally trying an author, Charles Onana for the crime. It is only the second case of this kind, despite the country's involvement in the atrocities.

Onana and his publishing director at Editions du Toucan, Damien Serieyx, were sued four years ago over the book titled "Rwanda: The Truth about Operation Turquoise" published a year before.

The French-Cameroonian author has been for a long time, a supporter of perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi. He is a permanent fixture at trials of masterminds of the Genocide that took over a million innocent lives where he appears as an expert witness.

Also read: Charles Onana's Genocide denial trial begins in France

In the book, Onana allegedly describes the idea that the Hutu government had planned a genocide in Rwanda as "one of the biggest scams" of the last century.

Although France's lengthy process to put this man with his virulent ideology in the dock has been a disappointment to many, especially survivors of the Genocide, the precedent it sets is the silver-lining.

It at least sends a message to deniers who have made France and the entire Europe at large that what they are doing is actually illegal, and that sooner or later, they will be caught up by the law.

Also read: Charles Onana: An Ideological Successor to the Genocidal Regime

It should also serve as an example to other countries that overlook Genocide denial, which is not only a grave crime but also an inhumane one in which victims are disregarded, survivors silenced, and history distorted.

With the Genocide, there is no neutrality. It is either the facts, or denial and complicity in denial. Will Onana's case bear results? Time will tell. But can we learn from it? Most definitely.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.