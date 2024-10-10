Rwanda: The Short and Controversial Reign of King Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa

King Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa's reign, spanning from 1895 to 1896, was brief and marred by controversy. In some historical records, his name is absent from the list of Rwandan kings.

For five years, he co-reigned with his father, Kigeli IV Rwabugiri, before assuming the throne.

When Kigeli IV Rwabugiri passed away, Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa, along with his adoptive mother, Queen Kanjogera, and the children of Kigeli IV, gathered at Kiyanja (now in Muhanga District) to perform mourning and purification rites.

Kiyanja, a newly inaugurated royal residence, hosted all the country's chiefs for the ceremony.

Having co-reigned for five years, Rutarindwa was already familiar with the kingdom's leadership. The holders of the esoteric code needed only to finalise his enthronement.

However, the legitimacy of Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa's rule was immediately challenged, especially by those in possession of the esoteric code.

Queen Kanjogera desired power for her biological son, Musinga, and found allies in her brothers, Kabare and Ruhinankiko, as well as Rutishereka, commander of the Abashakamba militia.

More importantly, she had the support of Rukangirashyamba, the son of Kanyamuhungu, who was second in power after the king.

Despite this, Mibambwe IV had his own supporters. Rutikanga, the grand enthroner and son of Nkuliyingoma, along with Kibaba, guardian of the title of Karinga, backed him.

They were joined by Bisangwa, son of Rugombituli and chief of the Ingangurarugo militia, as well as Mugugu, son of Shumbusho and chief of the Abarasa militia.

Prince Muhigirwa, head of the powerful Nyaruguru militia, was also a key ally. Ruhinankiko, with intimate knowledge of the court, remarked that before his enthronement, Prince Rutarindwa had been alert and determined. However, after his coronation, tradition holds that he became indecisive and confused.

Even King Rwabugiri had noticed this, leading him to designate one of Mibambwe IV's sons as his future successor.

Sensing the growing opposition, Prince Muhigirwa urged the king to eliminate the leaders of the rival faction. But Mibambwe IV refused, saying it would grieve Queen Kanjogera.

Disillusioned, Muhigirwa began to lose faith in the king as the opposition continued to gain strength. Meanwhile, political intrigue between the two camps led to the deaths of many, including close relatives on both sides.

The tension culminated when a servant of Prince Rwabirinda, chief of Kinyaga (in what is now Rusizi District), arrived at the court in Giseke (formerly Rusatira commune, now in Huye District) with alarming news:

European invaders had settled at Shangi (now in Rusizi District). The king convened a council of chiefs to discuss the matter.

Rwangampuhwe, chief of the Abakeramihigo militia and a holder of the esoteric code, advised against military action, citing King Rwabugiri's warning to welcome the Europeans peacefully.

Chiefs Kabare and Rutishereka disagreed, arguing that subsequent kings could make different decisions based on circumstances. They insisted the Europeans, who had settled in Rwanda without notifying the court, were conquerors and should be fought.

An expedition led by Chief Nshozamihigo, son of Kigeli IV, was launched, but it ended in disaster as the Europeans' automatic weapons proved overwhelming.

In response, King Rutarindwa sent emissaries with gifts to placate the Europeans, who reciprocated with bales of cloth as a gesture of friendship. However, internal strife soon overshadowed external threats.

The brewing conflict between the two factions reached its boiling point during the famous Battle of Rucunshu (in present-day Muhanga District). A disturbed beehive caused members of Rutarindwa's camp to flee toward the opposing faction, triggering a deadly clash.

Facing defeat, King Rutarindwa committed suicide by setting fire to his hut, perishing along with his entire entourage. The faction supporting Musinga emerged victorious.

After the Rucunshu massacre, the esoteric code holders loyal to Musinga collected the remains of the dead. The ashes were sent to Tongo in Masisi (now part of the Democratic Republic of Congo) for burial, marking the tragic end of Mibambwe IV Rutarindwa's reign.