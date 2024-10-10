Africa: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Battles That Could Decide Benin, Rwanda Clash

Rwanda visit Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Friday, October 11, in crunch 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier.

The pair are gradually becoming nemesis in African football as they get set to go up against each other in their fourth meeting in the space of two years.

The 'Cheetahs' have been a better side where they remain unbeaten in their past matches, with two wins, including a forfeit, and a draw.

Prior to Friday's encounter, Times Sport takes a look at five crunch battles to look out for:

Steve Mounie vs Ange Mutsinzi

It has always been a real battle between two pair who stand at 190cm and 194cm respectively.

Benin captain Mounie scored a late equalizer on March 22, 2023, when the West Africans in played out a 1-1 draw with Rwanda in Cotonou.

Meanwhile, Mutsinzi has been at the heart of Amavubi defense which conceded just two goals in their last two games. The FK Zira guardsman has been resolute alongside his defensive partner Thierry Manzi and he has to be at his best again if he is to stop Mounie from operating.

We could see the hero or the villain of the game on the two.

Djihad Bizimana vs Sessi D'Almeida

Amavubi skipper Bizimana triumphed in midfield the last time the two teams met on June 6, 2024, though Benin ended up winning 1-0.

The Kryvbas star will be back to action full of confidence after outshining Nigerian star-studded midfield led by Wilfred Ndidi.

Almeida is not in the best of form since joining Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol this summer. He has played just three games and received one red card.

Notwithstanding, he remains a superb player who can be unplayable in the heart of midfield on any given day. He will be hoping to win the midfield battle though Bizimana reigns supreme.

Rachid Moumini vs Gilbert Mugisha

Mugisha endured a very difficult evening the last time the two teams met, making Amavubi coach Torsten Spittler to replace him for Jojea Kwizera in the 72nd minute.

At the time, 19-year-old Rachid Moumini who plies his trade at Ayema FC, was at the top of his game, keeping the APR winger at bay.

Against the same opponent, Mugisha might have learnt his lessons and may now know how to go past Benin's talented right-back with his usual pace.

It will be a battle worth watching. Will Moumini prove superior again or Mugisha will come up on top? Fingers crossed.

Dodo Dokou vs Bonheur Mugisha

Dokou scored the match winner in the 37th meeting on June 6 when the two teams met in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan. Amavubi failed to clear their lines following a corner kick and an unmarked Dokou hit the ball into the net.

Since that game, Amavubi's midfield has impressed greatly. Bonheur Mugisha, who came on as second half a substitute in the match, has now cemented his play in the heart of midfield.

He was excellent in the 0-0 draw with Nigeria and he has been in fine form at club level recently, keeping his starting role at Stade Tunisien this season.

Mugisha has everything, height, physique, among other qualities which help him to dominate the midfield. He must be able to overpower Dokou in midfield though the Benin youngster is also technically good.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe vs Tosin Aiyegun

Imanishimwe is scheduled to reclaim his starting berth from Claude Niyomugabo who played in his absence in recent qualifiers against Libya and Nigeria.

For Benin, Lorient's Tosin Aiyegun is expected to start ahead of Jodel Dossou who is without a club. The latter started the last time the two teams met.

Imanishimwe is an outstanding figure in defending and he is very tactical as he moves forward when needed. Coming up against a fleet-footed Aiyegun, the AEL Limassol star should use his strength, tactical awareness and vast experience to great use.

Aiyegun may not be a goal threat as he has netted just three times in his 14 appearances for Benin but his ability to get the ball to the vital zone should be a matter of worry.